Man-wife face-off in GP polls

Mysuru

21 December 2020 23:14 IST

A man and his wife are pitted against each other in the ensuing gram panchayat elections in Somwarpet in Kodagu district.

According to officials of 7th Hoskote gram panchayat in Somwarpet, Kishore and his wife Srija are contesting the elections for the same seat in Kambibane village. Though Mr. Kishore is contesting in two seats, his wife is contesting in only one seat, but will be facing her husband in the elections, the officials added.

There are a total of 37 candidates in the three seats in Kambibane village.

“We may be husband and wife at home, but we are opponents in the elections”, Ms. Srija said. Interestingly, they went around together seeking votes. “We both wish to serve the people. Whoever wins, we will serve the people together”, she said.