Karnataka

Man-wife face-off in GP polls

A man and his wife are pitted against each other in the ensuing gram panchayat elections in Somwarpet in Kodagu district.

According to officials of 7th Hoskote gram panchayat in Somwarpet, Kishore and his wife Srija are contesting the elections for the same seat in Kambibane village. Though Mr. Kishore is contesting in two seats, his wife is contesting in only one seat, but will be facing her husband in the elections, the officials added.

There are a total of 37 candidates in the three seats in Kambibane village.

“We may be husband and wife at home, but we are opponents in the elections”, Ms. Srija said. Interestingly, they went around together seeking votes. “We both wish to serve the people. Whoever wins, we will serve the people together”, she said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2020 11:17:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/man-wife-face-off-in-gp-polls/article33388135.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY