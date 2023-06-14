Man, wife die in road accident

A newly-wed couple died in a road accident in Vijayapura on Wednesday.
Their names were given as 31-year-old Honnamalla Terdal and 25-year-old Gayatri Terdal.
They died when their bike rammed a van. They were married 25 days ago.
ADVERTISEMENT
Honnamalla Terdal, an employee of the Department of Education, had taken his wife to a family function in Vijayapura city. They died on their way home near Solapur bypass road.
A case has been registered in the Vijayapura Traffic Police Station.
ADVERTISEMENT