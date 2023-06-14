Man, wife die in road accident

June 14, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Belagavi

A newly-wed couple died in a road accident in Vijayapura on Wednesday.

Their names were given as 31-year-old Honnamalla Terdal and 25-year-old Gayatri Terdal.

They died when their bike rammed a van. They were married 25 days ago.

Honnamalla Terdal, an employee of the Department of Education, had taken his wife to a family function in Vijayapura city. They died on their way home near Solapur bypass road.

A case has been registered in the Vijayapura Traffic Police Station.

