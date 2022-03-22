Man who threatened HC judges taken into custody in Bengaluru

Continuing the investigations into the case of threats received by the judges of the special Bench of the Karnataka High Court who heard the hijab case, the Vidhana Soudha police on Tuesday brought Rahamathulla from Madurai on body warrant for questioning. He is a member of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaat. He was produced before the ACMM court and taken into eight days of custody for a detailed probe.

Karnataka Home Minister Agara Jnanendra said the government has taken the issue very seriously. Issuing such threats is an attempt to disturb the peace of the society, he said.

Based on a video clip circulated on social media, city-based advocate Sudha Katwa had filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police on Saturday. The police have booked a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for criminal intimidation, creating enmity between groups and breaching public peace. Mr. Jnanendra said Tamil Nadu police cooperated with their Bengaluru counterparts in the case.