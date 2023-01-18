Man who suffered head injury in U.S. recovers with neuro-rehabilitation in city hospital

January 18, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

When 36-year-old Pravin Raj Radha, hailing from Krishnagiri, met with an accident in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., after he fell from his bicycle in May 2022, little did his family in India know that he would end up in comatose condition.

Following the fall, he suffered severe brain, facial, and eye injuries. Although he was rushed to a top hospital in the U.S. and underwent intensive care, the doctors had estimated less than 1% chance of his survival.

Despite being on a ventilator in the ICU for nearly four weeks, the patient’s health did not improve. He was flown to India in a chartered air ambulance that was sent by the U.S. hospital.

He was referred to Maheshwarappa B.M., Head and senior consultant for Neuro-rehabilitation at Sakra World Hospital, where he was put through a rigorous and comprehensive neuro-rehabilitation. This led to his recovery and successful discharge from the hospital after five months.

Mr. Pravin shared his story of getting a new lease of life at a press conference on Wednesday in the presence of the hospital’s administrative Heads Yuchi Nagao, Naoya Matsumi, and Lovekesh Phasu, apart from Dr. Maheshwarappa.

“Neuro-rehabilitation plays a significant role in the healing process of those who have suffered traumatic brain injuries. The rehab program is designed based on the patient’s condition and needs to help them recover from the arduous effects of the injury,” Dr. Maheshwarappa explained.

His wife Kavitha said the accident shocked the family but what was even worse was when doctors in the U.S. had started giving up hope of his revival. “He has made significant progress and is currently able to understand, speak, and communicate. His cognitive functions are improving except for mild memory impairment. To prepare him for his return to his profession, specialists are working on advanced life skills training,” she said.

Asked about the expenses, she said the family spent nearly ₹25 lakh on the five-month treatment.