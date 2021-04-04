Man who sold job-seeking woman arrested

HUBBALLI

04 April 2021 18:54 IST

The man who is said to have sold a woman from Uppin Betageri village to a businessman in Gujarat on the pretext of getting remunerative job for her has been arrested now.

The woman is said to have been duped by the man from Amminabhavi and sold to a businessman in Padanpur in Gujarat. She recently filed a complaint at the Dharwad Woman Police Station after somehow managing to escape from there and reaching her native place with the help of a family in Ahmedabad, where she had worked earlier.

The accused, Dilip Jain from Amminabhavi village, had promised her to get a remunerative job in Bengaluru but had taken her to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, where he made her work as a domestic help. After a month he returned again to tell her that she had a better opportunity, took her to Padanpur on Gujarat-Rajasthan border and sold her to a businessman for ₹2 lakh.

On realising that she had been sold, the woman somehow managed to escape and reached Ahmadabad where she worked earlier. She approached the family for whom she worked and with their help, she managed to return to her native place. Acting on her complaint, Police Inspector Y.D. Agasimani and his team managed to trace Dilip Jain in Gujarat and arrested him.