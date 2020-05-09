Karnataka

Man who returned from Padarayanapura tests positive in Tumakuru district

A 45-year-old man (P-764), who worked at a hotel in Padarayanapura in Bengaluru and returned to his hometown in Sira of Tumakuru district on May 4, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner K. Rakesh Kumar said the patient’s son had brought him in a private vehicle to Sira from Bengaluru. On his arrival in Sira, the taluk administration kept him under isolation and collected his throat and nasal swabs for testing.

Three others who returned to Tumakuru from Ahmedabad also tested positive. According to officials, they had tested negative for COVID-19 in Ahmedabad before coming to Tumakuru.

All the three had travelled from Ahmedabad in Gujarat to Chitradurga and to Pavagada in Tumakuru district on May 5.

They were part of a group of 33 people who had travelled from Chitradurga and Tumakuru districts to attend an event in Ahmedabad.

They were stranded there after the lockdown was announced.

Mr. Kumar said that action will be taken if is found that they had used forged documents to travel to Tumakuru district from Ahmedabad.

