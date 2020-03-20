Man who refused COVID-19 check-up, now in home quarantine in Udupi

A person who had returned from a foreign country and who refused to undergo medical check-up for COVID-19 at the Government Hospital in Kundapur on Thursday, is finally in home quarantine at his village in Udupi district.

This 32-year-old man was one among the 13 persons from Udupi district present in the Dubai-Mangaluru Air India Express flight on March 14 in which a person from Kasaragod district of Kerala had travelled and tested positive for COVID-19 on March 16. The 32-year-old man refused to have a medical check-up at the Isolation Ward at the Taluk Government Hospital in Kundapur.

This man said that he wanted to leave for Mangaluru despite entreaties from the hospital staff, and left the hospital premises. The hospital then informed the Police Department about the incident.

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said here that the district police later traced the man and he was produced before doctors and the doctors had examined him. The person had now been put under compulsory home quarantine. People need not panic about the incident, he said.

13 in home quarantine

Mr. Jagadeesha said that 13 persons from Udupi district were present in the Dubai-Mangaluru Air India Express flight on March 14.

Speaking to presspersons here, Mr. Jagadeesha said that all these 13 persons, though not having symptoms of COVID-19, were under home quarantine in Udupi district. To another query, he said that the administration would take stern action against those spreading fake messages on COVID-19 on the social media.