GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man who posed as Lokayukta officer to extort money arrested

January 02, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch officials on Tuesday arrested a man who posed as a Lokayukta inspector and tried to extort money from a government servant by threatening him with a corruption case against him.

The accused, Sreenath Reddy, 34, a class X dropout from Andhra Pradesh, is a habitual offender involved in burglary cases in Andhra Pradesh and in and around Bengaluru.

He had called an officer in the Vikasa Soudha, informing him that a complaint had been filed against him. Offering help, he demanded money to get the inquiry closed through a report from the technical team.

Unable to bear the harassment, the officer filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police. The case was transferred to CCB, which tracked down the accused and arrested him.

The accused had similar cases in Anantapur and Rajahmundry town, Siddapura and High Grounds police station limits, where he had cheated many government officials by introducing himself as Lokayukta Inspector Chandrashekhar and extorting money.

The accused was involved in house break-in at Begur, Electronics City, Attibele, Hebbagodi, Jigani, Surya City, and Kolar police station limits, the police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.