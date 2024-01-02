Man who posed as Lokayukta officer to extort money arrested

January 02, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch officials on Tuesday arrested a man who posed as a Lokayukta inspector and tried to extort money from a government servant by threatening him with a corruption case against him.

The accused, Sreenath Reddy, 34, a class X dropout from Andhra Pradesh, is a habitual offender involved in burglary cases in Andhra Pradesh and in and around Bengaluru.

He had called an officer in the Vikasa Soudha, informing him that a complaint had been filed against him. Offering help, he demanded money to get the inquiry closed through a report from the technical team.

Unable to bear the harassment, the officer filed a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police. The case was transferred to CCB, which tracked down the accused and arrested him.

The accused had similar cases in Anantapur and Rajahmundry town, Siddapura and High Grounds police station limits, where he had cheated many government officials by introducing himself as Lokayukta Inspector Chandrashekhar and extorting money.

The accused was involved in house break-in at Begur, Electronics City, Attibele, Hebbagodi, Jigani, Surya City, and Kolar police station limits, the police said.