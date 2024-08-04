GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man who jumped to death on metro tracks was caught in debt trap

Published - August 04, 2024 08:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The 57-year-old man who jumped to his death on the electrified metro tracks at Doddakallasandra Metro Station on Saturday evening, was caught in a debt trap after he suffered big losses in his business, preliminary investigations by the police have revealed. The police suspect this may have pushed him over the edge to take the extreme step.

The deceased Naveen Kumar Arora hailed from Uttar Pradesh. While his wife and two children stay at a flat in Bilekahalli, Arora stayed in a lodge in K.R. Market, where he ran a hardware store, the police said. He had run into losses in the business, had borrowed large sums of money from both friends and family, and was unable to repay the same, the police probe has now revealed.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can contact Arogya Sahayavani Ph:104 for help)

Karnataka / Bangalore / suicide / death / crime / police / Bengaluru Metro / Uttar Pradesh

