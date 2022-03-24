Man who impersonated his dead brother and became teacher held

He served in different schools for almost 24 years

He served in different schools for almost 24 years

A ‘’teacher’’ who was working since 24 years was recently arrested on charges of impersonating and claiming his dead brother’s job, in Hunsur.

Lakshmane Gowda, the accused, was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Ramachandra Raje Urs said that one Lokesh Gowda was selected as a teacher and the appointment orders were issued to him almost 24 years ago.

But Lokesh Gowda died before the appointment order could reach him. But his brother Lakshmane Gowda identified himself as Lokesh Gowda, provided certain records and on completion of document verification, reported for duty. He served as teacher at Muddanahalli in Periyapatna taluk and subsequently at Kattemalalavadi Higher Primary School, near Hunsur.

Though the family members were tight-lipped about appointment, there were lingering doubts among the local people in his native village and a complaint was also lodged with the Department of Public Instruction questioning the veracity of his claims as a teacher. But the matter rested there.

Mr. Urs said two years ago a fresh complaint was lodged with the DDPI and the local revenue authorities were asked to check the family tree and speak to the surviving family members.

But the tahsildar wrote to the DDPI that the family members remained tight-lipped and were not divulging information, which only fuelled further suspicion. The case came up before the Deputy Commissioner who directed the DDPI and the Block Education Officer to investigate the case afresh.

Meanwhile, the case also reached the Lokayukta which conducted a probe and it transpired that the original appointment letter was issued to Lokesh Gowda and not Lakshmane Gowda. The family tree and the survivors certificate which was issued by the revenue officials 24 years ago, was also withdrawn on learning that this was a case of fraud, said Mr. Urs.

The authorities tried to file a police complaint at Hunsur but they were directed to take it up with the police in Periyapatna where Lakshmane Gowda had first reported for duty. However, the police at Periyapatna redirected the DDPI to K.R. Nagar on the grounds that he was a native of that taluk. The matter reached the Superintendent of Police who directed the Periyapatna police to book a case following which Lakshmane Gowda was arrested early this week.