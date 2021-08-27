Man, who fought COVID-19 twice and spent 104 days in the hospital, dies

MYSURU

27 August 2021 23:57 IST

Despite defeating COVID-19 twice after 104 days of hospital stay in Mysuru, Murugesh, who was recently discharged after finally testing negative for the infection but was still facing health complications, died on Wednesday night.

Murugesh, a carpenter and resident of Ittigegud, was under oxygen support at home after his discharge but was suffering from complications due to severe damage to his lungs by the virus. Despite continuous oxygen support and medication, he did not survive, his family said.

The lengthy fight against the virus and the successful recovery from an acute condition had become a sort of a case study for doctors, who had described it as one of the rarest cases of recovery after aggressive intensive care for 93 days and suffering from severe COVID-19 complications. Due to severe lung infection, Murugesh’s CT severity score showed 25/25 that stunned doctors.

His case was said to be one of the longest hospital stays for a COVID-19 patient in the State or perhaps in South India.

Hefty loans

The victim’s relative Devaraj said Murugesh breathed his last following multi-organ failure. Doctors had started treating him at home but he did not respond to treatment. The sole earning member in his family, Murugesh leaves behind his wife and two young children. The family has borrowed hefty loans for his treatment. About ₹25 lakh was spent on his treatment, he said.