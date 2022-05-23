Man who escaped with ₹56 lakh arrested

The cash was meant to be taken to ATM kiosks for refill

Additional Superintendent of Police Gurunath Mattur and other senior officers with the seized money at Brucepet Police Station in Ballari on Monday. | Photo Credit: SRIDHAR KAVALI

In a successful operation, Ballari Police arrested Neelakanta (26), an employee of a cash management company, who escaped with ₹50 lakh in cash withdrawn from a bank for the purpose of refilling ATMs, on Sunday.

Addressing a media conference at Brucepet Police Station in Ballari on Monday, Additional Superintendent of Police Gurunath Mattur said that special police teams arrested the accused within 24 hours of the crime.

As per information provided by the officer, the accused had withdrawn ₹50 lakh in cash from Karnataka Bank at Meenakshi Circle for the purpose of refilling ATMs in the city on Saturday at about 1 p.m. However, he, instead of refilling the ATMs, escaped with the money.

“Apart from ₹50 lakh in cash withdrawn, the accused had taken another ₹6.18 lakh from the ATMs and escaped with the entire money. A case was registered at Brucepet Police Station,” Mr. Mattur said.

Superintendent of Police Saidulu Adavath had formed two teams headed by Circle Inspectors of Police Halesh and Nagaraj R. under the coordination of Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramesh Kumar H.B.

The teams traced the accused at a hotel room in Koppal on Sunday. The police arrested the accused and seized ₹56,18,000 in cash along with a two-wheeler, two mobile phones and a bag used for committing the crime.

The accused was later produced before a local court which remanded him in judicial custody.

Mr. Adavath and Mr. Mattur appreciated the police teams for their quick and successful operation.