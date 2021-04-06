Man who burnt seven of his family found dead

MYSURU

The coffee estate labourer who had allegedly set fire to his daughter’s house in Kodagu district’s Mugatageri village in the wee hours of Saturday, burning seven persons to death, was found dead early on Tuesday.

Kodagu district Superintendent of Police Kshama Mishra told The Hindu that the body of the accused, Yeravara Bhoja, was found about one and a half km away from the scene of the crime in Ponnampet police station limits.

After allegedly committing the crime, Bhoja is said to have called his daughter and and said he was ending his life. His body was found in a coffee estate. “Prima facie it appears to be a suicide,” Ms. Mishra said.

Bhoja, aged around 50, used to frequently quarrel with his wife, Bebi, aged around 40, in a drunken state. Fed up with the fights, she left her house a few days back and started staying in her daughter’s house.

On Saturday, Bhoja came to his daughter’s house in the wee hours, reached the roof by climbing a ladder, removed the tiles, poured petrol, and set a fire. Three persons, including Bebi, were burnt to death on the spot.

Of the four people who were rescued and rushed to a hospital, three died on Saturday, and another victim, Bhagya, 28, who was undergoing treatment at a Mysuru hospital, died on Tuesday.

The dead included Bhoja’s grandchildren, the police said.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)