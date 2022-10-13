Man who brought girl dead to hospital escapes with her phone

ADVERTISEMENT

An unidentified man raped and murdered a 19-year-old girl, the victim’s parents have said in Belagavi.

Irshad Saundatti, a small trader, on Thursday lodged a complaint with the police saying that his daughter was working in a call centre in Bengaluru. But they received a phone call saying that she has been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Belagavi on Wednesday.

A man had brought her in. But he escaped when doctors told him that she had been brought dead and that they will have to register a medico-legal case. The accused also took away the mobile phone of the girl.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Saundatti told journalists that the doctors told him that there were burns on the victim’s body.

The parents sat in front of the emergency medicine wing of the hospital for over an hour and went home after receiving the body.

A case has been registered.