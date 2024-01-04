ADVERTISEMENT

Man who attacked anganwadi worker arrested

January 04, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Belagavi Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting a 50-year-old anganwadi assistant in Basurte village.

A team led by Police Inspector Nandishwar Kumbar arrested Kalyani More who was hiding in a jungle near the village.

He is facing the charge of causing grievous injury and disfiguring Sugandha More, as he was upset that some anganwadi children had plucked flowers from his house.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The first information report (FIR) listed several offences against him, including IPC 326. The victim and the accused are from the same community.

Meanwhile, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that the government will consider all such incidents with seriousness.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that old family dispute was the reason behind the attack. Anyway, I will not like to comment about investigation,” she said.

She brushed aside suggestions that attack on women were increasing in her native district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US