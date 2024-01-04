GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man who attacked anganwadi worker arrested

January 04, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Belagavi Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting a 50-year-old anganwadi assistant in Basurte village.

A team led by Police Inspector Nandishwar Kumbar arrested Kalyani More who was hiding in a jungle near the village.

He is facing the charge of causing grievous injury and disfiguring Sugandha More, as he was upset that some anganwadi children had plucked flowers from his house.

The first information report (FIR) listed several offences against him, including IPC 326. The victim and the accused are from the same community.

Meanwhile, Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that the government will consider all such incidents with seriousness.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that old family dispute was the reason behind the attack. Anyway, I will not like to comment about investigation,” she said.

She brushed aside suggestions that attack on women were increasing in her native district.

