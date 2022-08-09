Man washed away in the Kagina near Madbul

August 09, 2022 19:41 IST

Water discharge from Tungabhadra and Basavasagar reservoirs increased

Sheik Ahammad Sheik Mehabub from Hyderabad was washed away in the Kagina on Monday.

As per sources in Fire and Emergency Services Department, the 42-year-old man had, along with his family, come to his relatives place in Chittapur for Muḥarram. On Monday, he went to the river near Madbul for fishing and slipped and fell into the overflowing river.

The National Disaster Response Force and the local Fire and Emergency Services personnel continued search operations on Tuesday.

Tungabhadra

Water discharge from the Tungabhadra Reservoir near Hosapete in Vijayanagar district increased from 1.10 lakh cusecs on Monday to 1.58 lakh cusecs on Tuesday, as the inflow into the reservoir increased owing to continuous rainfall in the catchment areas.

The dam authorities issued the fourth flood warning at 4 p.m. as the inflow crossed 1.48 lakh cusecs.

They have alerted the Ballari, Koppal and Raichur Deputy Commissioners in the State and the Kurnool District Collector in Andhra Pradesh as well as the common people downstream and asked them to take necessary steps as the discharge from the dam might increase up to 2 lakh cusecs depending upon the inflow.

The increased release of water from the dam put many bridges and roads under water, cutting road connectivity.

The Kampli Bridge that submerged on Tuesday cut road connectivity between Kampli and Gangavati, thereby affecting movement between Ballari and Vijayanagar districts.

Another bridge between Haluvagulu and Garbhagudi in Harapanahalli taluk is also under floodwaters. One more bridge that connects Nandyal and Nittur is on the verge of being submerged.

Many agricultural fields along the Tungabhadra in Ballari and Vijayanagar districts have been heavily flooded and standing crops have been destroyed.

Many monuments in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hampi remained flooded. Purandara Mantapa, the holy bathing spot Chakratirtha and the canal of the erstwhile Vijayanagar Empire that were partially submerged went completely under water on Tuesday.

The premises of Rama Lakshmana Temple were inundated. Police personnel and Home Guards were deployed at key locations in and around Hampi to prevent people from approaching the dangerously flowing river.

As per the latest information available, the water level in the reservoir stood at 1,632 ft against the full reservoir level of 1,633 ft. As many as 25 crest gates have been lifted by three and a half feet and eight gates by one and a half feet to release floodwaters.

Water discharge from the Basavasagar Reservoir built across the Krishna at Narayanpur in Yadgir district has also increased. It went up to 1.42 lakh cusecs by 6 p.m. on Tuesday as against an inflow of 1.35 lakh cusecs. The water level in the reservoir stood at 491.56 m against a full reservoir level of 492.25 m.