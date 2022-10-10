Man washed away in the Bhima

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
October 10, 2022 22:28 IST

Suresh, 40, resident of J.P. Nagar in Bengaluru, who came to visit Bhagyawanti temple at Ghattaragi village in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district, was washed away in the Bhima river on Monday. Despite the efforts of the fire personnel and the police, he was not found till evening.

As per information provided by the police, Suresh had come along with his wife Padma Priya and daughter Neha to offer puja to Goddess Bhagyawanti. Before visiting the temple, he stepped into the river to take bath and was washed away in the current.

