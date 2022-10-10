Karnataka

Man washed away in the Bhima

Suresh, 40, resident of J.P. Nagar in Bengaluru, who came to visit Bhagyawanti temple at Ghattaragi village in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district, was washed away in the Bhima river on Monday. Despite the efforts of the fire personnel and the police, he was not found till evening.

As per information provided by the police, Suresh had come along with his wife Padma Priya and daughter Neha to offer puja to Goddess Bhagyawanti. Before visiting the temple, he stepped into the river to take bath and was washed away in the current.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2022 10:30:36 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/man-washed-away-in-the-bhima/article65994138.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY