Man washed away in the Bhima

13 October 2021 19:26 IST

A 32-year-old man, Sabanna, was washed away in the flowing Bhima near Yadgir city on Tuesday. A search operation has been launched by personnel from Fire and Emergency Services, local swimmers and the police.

Sabanna and his friend Bhimaraya of Mudnal village went to offer puja on the banks of the river when Sabanna slipped and fell into the water.

Bhimaraya, who immediately jumped into the water to to rescue his friend, did not succeed as Sabanna was carried away by the flowing currents.

Onlookers, who heard Bhimaraya crying for help, rushed to the spot and threw a rope at Bhimaraya and helped him come out of the river. Bhimaraya survived.

Though the search ended in the evening on Wednesday, the rescue team will resume operation tomorrow, sources said.