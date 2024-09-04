GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man washed away in overflowing stream in Raichur

Published - September 04, 2024 09:23 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old man was washed away while he was crossing an overflowing stream near Pattepur village in Raichur taluk late in the evening on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Basavaraj. He worked in a private bank in Raichur and was a native of Venkatapur (J) village.

The incident happened when he was trying to cross the overflowing stream to reach his village.

Efforts by Raichur Rural Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel to retrieve the body have not yielded any result so far.

