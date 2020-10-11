Man washed away, another rescued

A 28-year-old man was washed away in a stream near Maski in Raichur district on Sunday. Fire and Emergency Services personnel and the police, however, succeeded in rescuing another man Jaleel (58).

The man who was washed away has been identified as Channabasava.

Following heavy rain, officials discharged water from the Maski dam into the stream.

These two men had gone near the stream to attend to nature’s call but were left stranded in the middle of the stream after the flow of water became heavy and surrounded them.

“Soon after information reached, Fire and Emergency Services personnel and the Maski police rushed to the spot and threw a rope at Channabasava. But, unfortunately, he could not succeed in holding onto it rope and was washed away in the flowing water,” Tahsildar of Maski Balaram Kattimani told The Hindu.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel tried their best to rescue Channabasava but their efforts failed, he added.

Meanwhile, officials brought a crane and lifted the stranded Jaleel to safety. “Officials are still looking for the missing Channabasava,” Mr. Kattimani said.