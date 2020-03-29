Man under quarantine found dead in Karnataka

A person under home quarantine was found dead at Manchenahalli, near Shravanabelagola in Channarayapatna taluk, on Sunday. The deceased is Vishakanthe Gowda, 58.

It is suspected that he committed suicide by hanging himself. He was working in Mumbai and had returned to his native place for Ugadi celebrations last week. Officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department put him on home quarantine as he had travelled from Maharashtra.

District Health Officer K.M. Sathish Kumar, who visited the village, said he had no symptoms of COVID-19. “On verifying his health records, [we found that] he had other health problems,” he said. Mr. Gowda suffered from asthma and kidney-related problems.

The Shravanabelagola police have registered an unnatural death report.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)