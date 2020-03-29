Man under quarantine found dead in Karnataka

A person under home quarantine was found dead at Manchenahalli, near Shravanabelagola in Channarayapatna taluk, on Sunday. The deceased is Vishakanthe Gowda, 58.
It is suspected that he committed suicide by hanging himself. He was working in Mumbai and had returned to his native place for Ugadi celebrations last week. Officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department put him on home quarantine as he had travelled from Maharashtra.
District Health Officer K.M. Sathish Kumar, who visited the village, said he had no symptoms of COVID-19. “On verifying his health records, [we found that] he had other health problems,” he said. Mr. Gowda suffered from asthma and kidney-related problems.
The Shravanabelagola police have registered an unnatural death report.
(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.