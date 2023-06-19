Man, two children found dead in open well

June 19, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A 40-year-old man ended his life by jumping into a well along with his two children in Konchavaram village of Chincholi taluk in Kalaburagi district, on the Karnataka-Telangana border, late on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Hanumanth Waddar and his nine-year-old son Omkar and six-year-old daughter Akshara.

Hanumanth Waddar had settled down in Hyderabad a few years ago and recently he came to his native village.

On Saturday night, he called up his cousin Gopal only to inform that he was going to end his life along with his children and requested him to recover the body and perform the last rites.

Both the Karnataka and Telangana Police, the Fire and Emergency Services team conducted search operations in different wells and water bodies in the village. Finally, on Sunday, all the three bodies were retrieved from an open well in an agriculture field on the outskirts of Konchavaram village.

The police are yet to establish the reason behind the extreme step.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

