Man tries to elope with girl, hacked to death

June 27, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A 30-year-old man was bludgeoned to death in Chowdapur village of Afzalpur taluk in Kalaburagi district after he tried to flee with a girl on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Vicky Raj, a resident of the Tarfile area in Kalaburagi city.

On learning about Vicky’s affair with his daughter, Raju Rathod, along with a group took him to an isolated place near Chowdapur and killed him by tossing a heavy stone on his head.

The Devala Ganagapur police registered a case against Raju Rathod and six members in connection with a murder case.