Man travelling in car shot dead

Three unidentified men who came riding on a motorcycle opened fired at a man travelling in a car killing him on the spot at Nigadi village in Dharwad district on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased is Sham Mutakude (42), a resident of Dandeli town of Uttara Kannada district and an accountant in a private firm in New Delhi.

Sham Mutakude was on his way in the car to Hubballi airport to catch a flight to Mumbai and from there to Delhi. He had left Dandeli in the morning and as the car reached Nigadi, the three men waylaid the car and shot at Sham Mutakude killing him instantly.

The car driver rushed Sham Mutakude to the District Civil Hospital where the doctors declared the victim brought dead, the police said.

The driver, who was shocked by the sudden attack, could not identify the assailants. The motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained. Dharwad Rural Police have registered a case. Investigation is on.