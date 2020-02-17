Man trapped as earth caves in, rescued

A man trapped under earth when it caved in 15 ft while a borewell was being drilled was rescued in a six-hour-long operation in Maravanthe, near Byndoor, in Udupi district on Sunday.

Personnel from the Police, Fire and Emergency Services, Revenue Department and local people were involved in the rescue operation.

According to Gangolli Police, Rohit Kharvi (35) and another local resident got trapped when the earth suddenly caved in while they were drilling the borewell at about 9.30 a.m.

While one of them managed to come out using a rope extended by the rescue team, Kharvi could not move as his body from neck down was trapped in soil. The rescue personnel using a crane offered him a rope and he was asked to hold on to it with his teeth. They tried to pull him out but in vain.

Later, the team carefully dug two pits nearby and sent a man down using a rope and reach Kharvi. Ropes were tied to Kharvi’s shoulders and he was pulled out of the pit at around 3.30 p.m. with the help of a crane. Soon Kharvi was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment where his condition is stable, the police said.

The police said that two ambulances had been kept ready at the spot after the incident was reported. Kharvi was given oxygen and ORS.

The borewell was being dug about 300 m away from the Marvante beach. It was to supply drinking water for workers of a stone crusher unit.