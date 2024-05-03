ADVERTISEMENT

Man transporting cattle beaten up in Vijayapura district; case registered

May 03, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A group of pro-Hindutva activists beat up a man transporting cattle in Babaleshwar of Vijayapura district on Thursday.

Bande Nawaz, who was transporting two bulls, a cow and a buffalo calf from Babaleshwar to Vijayapura, was stopped near Sarawad Bridge.

The group of around 20 youth abused him and assaulted him, the police said.

He suffered injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.

A case registered by the police has named Bajrang Dal leaders Viresh Hiremath, Raju Biradar and others.

Officers of the Babaleshwar Police Station have launched investigation.

