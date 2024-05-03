Man transporting cattle beaten up in Vijayapura district; case registered

May 03, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Belagavi

A group of pro-Hindutva activists beat up a man transporting cattle in Babaleshwar of Vijayapura district on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bande Nawaz, who was transporting two bulls, a cow and a buffalo calf from Babaleshwar to Vijayapura, was stopped near Sarawad Bridge.

The group of around 20 youth abused him and assaulted him, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He suffered injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.

A case registered by the police has named Bajrang Dal leaders Viresh Hiremath, Raju Biradar and others.

Officers of the Babaleshwar Police Station have launched investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.