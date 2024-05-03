GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man transporting cattle beaten up in Vijayapura district; case registered

May 03, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A group of pro-Hindutva activists beat up a man transporting cattle in Babaleshwar of Vijayapura district on Thursday.

Bande Nawaz, who was transporting two bulls, a cow and a buffalo calf from Babaleshwar to Vijayapura, was stopped near Sarawad Bridge.

The group of around 20 youth abused him and assaulted him, the police said.

He suffered injuries and has been admitted to a hospital.

A case registered by the police has named Bajrang Dal leaders Viresh Hiremath, Raju Biradar and others.

Officers of the Babaleshwar Police Station have launched investigation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.