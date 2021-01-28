Man trampled to death

Hassan

28 January 2021 23:19 IST

A man was trampled to death by a tusker in Arkalgud range on Wednesday night.

Revanna, 40, of Kantenahalli in Arkalgud taluk, was an employee at a coffee curing unit in Somwarpet. He was returning home around 9.30 p.m. on a bike with a friend when they encountered the elephant. His friend Sathish, who was riding the bike, managed to escape.

K.N. Basavaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forests in Hassan, told The Hindu that the elephant probably strayed into the locality from Shanivarasanthe area. “The body was shifted to Konanur hospital for post-mortem around 2 a.m. on Thursday,” he said. Revanna is survived by his wife, Sunitha, and two children.

In the last 10 years, more than 60 people have died in elephant attacks in Hassan district. The State government makes an ex gratia payment of ₹7.5 lakh to the family of the dead.