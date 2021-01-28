Man trampled to death

A man was trampled to death by a tusker in Arkalgud range on Wednesday night.
Revanna, 40, of Kantenahalli in Arkalgud taluk, was an employee at a coffee curing unit in Somwarpet. He was returning home around 9.30 p.m. on a bike with a friend when they encountered the elephant. His friend Sathish, who was riding the bike, managed to escape.
K.N. Basavaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forests in Hassan, told The Hindu that the elephant probably strayed into the locality from Shanivarasanthe area. “The body was shifted to Konanur hospital for post-mortem around 2 a.m. on Thursday,” he said. Revanna is survived by his wife, Sunitha, and two children.
In the last 10 years, more than 60 people have died in elephant attacks in Hassan district. The State government makes an ex gratia payment of ₹7.5 lakh to the family of the dead.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath