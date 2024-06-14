ADVERTISEMENT

Man torches himself before police station in UK district

Published - June 14, 2024 08:54 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A man tried to self immolate in front of police station at Ramanagar in Joida taluk of Uttara Kannada district. He has been shifted to Belagavi for further treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the man alleged harassment by the police sub inspector, according to the police, the man had come to the station in an inebriated condition to enquire about a case pertaining to his father-in-law and when admonished by the police officer at the station, he committed the act.

The incident took place on Thursday night and the man has been identified as Bhaskar Bandolkar, 28, of Ramanagara. The police immediately doused the fire and rushed him to Belagavi for further treatment.

However, Bhaskar recorded a video statement in which he has alleged harassment by the police sub inspector. He said that his complaint to the senior police officials had not yielded any positive result.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US