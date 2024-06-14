Man torches himself before police station in UK district

A man tried to self immolate in front of police station at Ramanagar in Joida taluk of Uttara Kannada district. He has been shifted to Belagavi for further treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the man alleged harassment by the police sub inspector, according to the police, the man had come to the station in an inebriated condition to enquire about a case pertaining to his father-in-law and when admonished by the police officer at the station, he committed the act.

The incident took place on Thursday night and the man has been identified as Bhaskar Bandolkar, 28, of Ramanagara. The police immediately doused the fire and rushed him to Belagavi for further treatment.

However, Bhaskar recorded a video statement in which he has alleged harassment by the police sub inspector. He said that his complaint to the senior police officials had not yielded any positive result.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.