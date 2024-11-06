Man throws three children into the Tungabhadra in Gadag, jumps in and dies

In a ghastly incident, a man reportedly fed up with domestic dispute threw three children into the Tungabhadra river from a bridge in Gadag district and then jumped into the river and killed himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident happened on Tuesday evening near Korlahalli in Mundargi taluk of the district. A search for the bodies did not yield any result on Wednesday also.

The deceased have been identified as 41-year-old Manjunath Arakeri of Maktumpur village of Nargund taluk, his children six-year-old Dhanya and four-year-old Pawan and his nephew four-year-old Vedant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manjunath was addicted to alcohol and quarreled with his wife daily, the police said.

Following the incident, the police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel from Mundargi and Huvina Hadagali carried out a search operation to retrieve the bodies on Tuesday and Wednesday without any success.

On Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy and other officials visited the spot and monitored the operation.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.