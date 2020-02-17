Man throws daughter into a canal

A man is said to have thrown his 22-year-old daughter into a canal near Bandi Hatti locality in Ballari on Monday after she refused to give him money to buy alcohol.

Suresh, an autorickshaw driver, tied his daughter’s hands and legs before throwing her into the canal, the police said.

On Sunday night, Suresh came to the house drunk and picked up a quarrel with his daughter after she asked him not to consume alcohol.

The police said that the accused also stopped a youth who came to rescue Pallavi. The accused later surrendered before the Kaul Police.

The police said that Pallavi was working at the residential office of Minister for Health and Family Welfare B. Sriramulu.

It is also learnt that Suresh’s wife, Sharada, who suffered from stress and depression due to her husband’s alcoholism, committed suicide three years ago.

Ballari Superintendent of Police C.K. Baba and Additional Superintendent of Police D. Lavanya visited the spot. Fire and Emergency Services and rescue personnel were engaged in retrieving the body from the canal.