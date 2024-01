January 04, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Belagavi

The Belagavi Police have arrested a man who threatened to upload intimate videos of his wife after she refused to give him divorce.

Kiran Patil was arrested and sent to jail. He repeatedly threatened to share pictures and videos of his wife on social media, if she did not agree to divorce him. Patil’s wife had rejected the divorce proposal.

Patil also tried to end his life. But the police admitted him to a hospital. A case has been registered.