Man tests negative for COVID-19 in Udupi

A 75-year-old man who had visited Israel and was admitted to the district government hospital with symptoms of COVID-19 has tested negative for the disease.
According to information provided by the Department of Health on Saturday, the person was admitted to the hospital on March 4. His throat swabs were taken on March 5 and sent to a lab in Bengaluru to testing. The report was received on Saturday stating that the sample was negative for COVID-19.
The man and his wife had gone on a 10-day tour of Israel and had returned to their village in Udupi district on March 3. His wife did not show any symptoms of COVID-19.
