Man tested for COVID-19 dies of kidney failure in Yadgir

YADGIR

03 July 2020 22:33 IST

A 53-year-old man from Yadgir district, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier and later negative, died of kidney failure and diabetes at the ESIC Hospital in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Yadgir Prakash Rajput said in a release on Friday.

The deceased was from Hiremural village in Muddebihal taluk of Vijayapura district and was settled in Hunsagi town of Yadgir district. He tested positive on June 22 and was shifted to the ESIC Hospial as he was suffering from kidney-related ailments. But his subsequent test report came back negative on June 30. However, the next day, he passed away.

20 cases in 2 districts

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 20 fresh cases of COVID -19 were reported in Raichur and Yadgir on Friday. Of this, six were from Raichur and 14 from Yadgir. The total number of cases in Raichur and Yadgir is now 517 and 970, respectively. Three deaths were recorded in Raichur and one in Yadgir.