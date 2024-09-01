Man taken to hospital after he drinks poison in Harihar court

A 38-year-old man was taken to hospital after he drank poison in court in Harihar of Davangere district on Saturday.

Fazal Ali is fighting a case against his estranged wife who has accused him of not paying maintenance.

He has divorced his wife and has been living away from her for a few months now. The woman went to court accusing him of not paying maintenance.

He suspected that the judgment will be against him and consumed poison from a bottle that he carried to the court hall.

But the police constable on court duty and some advocates shifted him to hospital, the police said.