ADVERTISEMENT

Man taken into custody by police in Kalaburagi dies

August 17, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KALABURAGI

His relatives and friends take out a protest march to the Deputy Commissioner’s office saying that the injuries on the boy indicate torture and murder by police

The Hindu Bureau

Relatives and friends of Uday Kumar Paradi who died in police custody staging a protest in Kalaburagi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Uday Kumar Paradi, a resident of Sharana Sirasagi, who was taken into custody by Ashok Nagar Police here on Thursday morning, died at a hospital.

His relatives and friends took out a protest march from the District and General Hospital attached to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) to the office of the Deputy Commissioner saying that he was tortured and murdered by the police.

“The police took Uday Kumar Paradi into custody for inquiry in a theft case on Thursday morning. By 1 p.m., the police called his relatives and told them that he has been admitted to the District Hospital as he developed health issues. When we went to the hospital, he was dead,” a resident of Sharana Sirasagi said and added that the injuries on the body suggested torture and murder by the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted, Police Commissioner R. Chetan said that the suspect developed health complications on the way to the police station and was admitted to hospital.

“Uday Kumar Paradi developed health complications when he was being brought to the police station. Our staff immediately rushed him to a nearby private hospital and later shifted him to GIMS where he died. He was not taken to the police station and there is no question of torture and murder,” he said.

To a question, Mr. Chetan said that a complaint from the relatives will be received and a case will be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

Uday Kumar Paradi is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US