ADVERTISEMENT

Man surrenders to police after killing former wife, her fiancé in Belagavi district

January 31, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man is said to have killed his former wife and her fiancé in Kokatnur Yallammawadi village near Athani of Belagavi district on Tuesday.

The crime came to light after some farmers found the bodies on the outskirts of the village.

Taufik Ahmed surrendered to the police on Wednesday, saying he committed the double murder.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that Taufik Ahmed killed his former wife 19-year-old Hina Kausar Sudharani and her fiancé 21-year-old Yaseen Bagewadi of the same village.

Taufik Ahmed and Hina Sudharani were married last year. But Taufik Ahmed divorced her a few months ago.

The accused saw the Hina Sudharani and Yaseen Bagewadi together near Kokatnur Yallammawadi village on Tuesday. Overcome with jealousy and rage, he killed them both, the police said.

A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US