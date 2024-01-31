GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man surrenders to police after killing former wife, her fiancé in Belagavi district

January 31, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man is said to have killed his former wife and her fiancé in Kokatnur Yallammawadi village near Athani of Belagavi district on Tuesday.

The crime came to light after some farmers found the bodies on the outskirts of the village.

Taufik Ahmed surrendered to the police on Wednesday, saying he committed the double murder.

The police said that Taufik Ahmed killed his former wife 19-year-old Hina Kausar Sudharani and her fiancé 21-year-old Yaseen Bagewadi of the same village.

Taufik Ahmed and Hina Sudharani were married last year. But Taufik Ahmed divorced her a few months ago.

The accused saw the Hina Sudharani and Yaseen Bagewadi together near Kokatnur Yallammawadi village on Tuesday. Overcome with jealousy and rage, he killed them both, the police said.

A case has been registered.

