Man suffers burn injuries

January 31, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - Hassan

A person suffered burn injuries when a woman allegedly attempted to murder him by setting him ablaze, recently, for failing to pay installments against the loan he borrowed from a micro-finance institution.

Ningaraju, 24, a native of Ballari district who earns his living as a daily wage worker in Hassan, suffered serious injuries. He is undergoing treatment in Hassan.

Ningaraju had borrowed ₹1.8 lakh from a sangha attached to the micro-finance institution, in his native village Mullarahalli in Ballari district. For the last four months, he had not been able to pay the installments.

Nalini, Saraswathi, Hullukundappa and two other people from Ballari visited Ningaraju on January 28 in Hassan to recover the loan. Ningaraju sought some more time to clear the loan.

According to Ningaraju’s complaint to the police, Nalini physically assaulted him for the delay in clearing the loan. She also picked up a kerosene container in his house and poured the liquid on him and lit a matchstick with the intention of murdering him.

Ningaraju suffered burn injuries. His wife Channamma and mother Nagamma took him to the government hospital in the city. Based on his statement, Hassan Town Police booked the case against Nalini on Monday.