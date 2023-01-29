Man suffering from mental illness severs tongue

January 29, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A 28-year-old man in Ballari district, who is suffering from mental illness, has severed his tongue.

Veeresh, a father of two children, from Uppara Hosalli village at Siruguppa taluk in Ballari district, is mentally unsound. He took the extreme step on Sunday afternoon.

“He cut his tongue at a deserted place near his residence. And, after leaving behind the severed part of the tongue there itself, he came home with a bleeding mouth. It took almost 30 minutes for the shocked family members, friends and neighbours to find the severed part of the tongue,” Basavaraj, a friend of Veeresh, told The Hindu.

The patient was, along with the severed part of his tongue, immediately rushed to Tekkalakote Community Health Centre, which, after preliminary treatment, referred the case to Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences in Ballari.

“The doctors, who immediately attended the case, came to the conclusion that the severed part of the tongue cannot be replanted through the surgical procedure as it had become too late for it. They diagnosed that the patient cannot speak in future. The patient is otherwise stable and recovering fast,” the Cowl Bazar Police in Ballari said, after visiting the hospital.

As per information gathered from multiple sources, Veeresh was working as a hamali at a rice mill in Ballari till three months ago. His uncontrolled alcohol consumption took a toll on his job and he returned to his native village. The villagers said that he was in deep depression and lost control over his deeds after his return.

Instead of taking him to a psychiatrist for a consultation, his family members put him in a temple in Allipur, which is known for expulsion of ghosts, for five weeks.

“By his expression and accounts of his parents, we understood that somebody must have told him not to speak hereafter. He took the words literally and cut his tongue,” the police said.