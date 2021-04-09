Karnataka

Man succumbs to injuries sustained during clash

A 21-year-old youth, who was seriously injured in a clash between two groups in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday night, succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday evening.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Manoj, resident of Gowri Kaluve area. Following his death, pro-Hindu activists staged a protest in Chikkamagaluru on Friday. The members of Vishwa Hindu Parishat, Bajrang Dal, and Sri Rama Sene staged a dharna at Hanumanthappa Circle demanding the arrest of the accused. They submitted a memorandum to Superintendent of Police Akshay M. Hakay.

Mr. Hakay told presspersons there was a clash between two groups late on Wednesday. A group led by Hafnan and another led by Fareed clashed over a minor issue. Manoj had gone with Hafnan. During the clash, Manoj suffered head injury and he was taken to a hospital in Chikkamagaluru and then to Hassan. He succumbed to injuries on the way to Bengaluru.The officer said two people had been arrested in connection with the murder case.

