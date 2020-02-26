Man stripped for attempt to rape minor

KALABURAGI

26 February 2020 00:37 IST

A 30-year-old man was assaulted and stripped naked in public for allegedly sexually harassing a four-year-old minor in Brahmapur locality in Kalaburagi on Tuesday morning.

The accused was identified as Praveen, a resident of Miriyan village in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district.

People caught him red-handed at a complex and the angry mob then thrashed him and tore off all his clothes.

He tried to flee after the victim raised an alarm.

During interrogation, he stated that he abducted the girl when she was sleeping along with her mother on a temple premises and took her into the complex and made an attempt to rape her.

Brahmapur Police have registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act 2012.