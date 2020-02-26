Man stripped for attempt to rape minor

A 30-year-old man was assaulted and stripped naked in public for allegedly sexually harassing a four-year-old minor in Brahmapur locality in Kalaburagi on Tuesday morning.
The accused was identified as Praveen, a resident of Miriyan village in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district.
People caught him red-handed at a complex and the angry mob then thrashed him and tore off all his clothes.
He tried to flee after the victim raised an alarm.
During interrogation, he stated that he abducted the girl when she was sleeping along with her mother on a temple premises and took her into the complex and made an attempt to rape her.
Brahmapur Police have registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act 2012.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.