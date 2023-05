May 17, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Yadgir

A 38-year-old man killed his wife by strangling her to death in Doranahalli village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district late on Tuesday night.

The police gave the name of the accused as Ningappa. The 32-year-old victim was identified as Lakshmi.

The police said that a family dispute between the man and his wife led to the crime. They have taken the accused into their custody.

A case has been registered in the Shahapur Police Station.