Karnataka

Man strangles wife to death

A 36-year-old woman, according to the police, was strangulated to death by her husband at Uday Nagar in Old Jewargi Road locality in Kalaburagi city on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Sheetal.

The police said that the accused, Prem Singh, married Sheetal 16 years ago and they have three children. The husband, the police said, suspected that his wife was unfaithful to him. The two would fight regularly and this led to the murder, they added. On Sunday, an argument broke out between the couple, following which the accused, in a sudden fit of rage, strangulated his wife to death, the police said. The Station Bazaar Police have registered a case.

