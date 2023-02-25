ADVERTISEMENT

Man stabs mother-in-law to death over domestic row

February 25, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man allegedly stabbed his sister turned mother-in-law to death over a domestic row in Brindavan layout in Kengeri on Friday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Elilarasi from Marikoppam in KGF. The accused Diwakar is on the run.

According to the police, Elilarasi had married her daughter to her younger brother Diwakar and the couple had a minor daughter. The couple used to have frequent fights. Unable to bear the harassment, she returned to her mother with the daughter.

Diwakar went to get back his family and returned with his daughter and stayed in his relative’s house in Brindavan layout. Elilarasi, who got to know about her granddaughter missing, went with her second daughter and her husband to being back the child.

A heated argument ensued and in the melee, Diwakar stabbed Elilarasi on the neck with a knife and injured her daughter too. Elilarasi was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her as brought dead. The Kengeri police are now on a massive manhunt for Diwakar.

